Eight coaches of goods train derail in Uttar Pradesh

Eight coaches of a goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Monday

india Updated: Jan 08, 2018 18:36 IST
The train was en route to Gonda from Lucknow. The derailment occurred due to a track fracture.
The train was en route to Gonda from Lucknow. The derailment occurred due to a track fracture.(ANI Photo)

Eight coaches of a goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Monday, a railway official said.

The train was en route to Gonda from Lucknow. The derailment occurred due to a track fracture.

The derailment has disrupted rail traffic and efforts were underway to clear and repair the tracks, the official added.

