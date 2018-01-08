Eight coaches of goods train derail in Uttar Pradesh
Indo Asian News Service, Luckniw
Eight coaches of a goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Monday, a railway official said.
The train was en route to Gonda from Lucknow. The derailment occurred due to a track fracture.
The derailment has disrupted rail traffic and efforts were underway to clear and repair the tracks, the official added.