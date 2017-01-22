 Eight coaches of Hirakhand express train derail near Odisha, no casualties yet | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 22, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Eight coaches of Hirakhand express train derail near Odisha, no casualties yet

india Updated: Jan 22, 2017 02:11 IST
Agencies
Agencies
New Delhi
Highlight Story

The Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express train derailed near the Kuneru station in Andhra Pradesh late on Saturday night. (ANI)

Eight coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express train derailed near Kuneru station, about 30 kms from Rayagada in Odisha, late on Saturday night.

There were no immediate reports of casualties though the railway ministry said rescue and relief operations had been immediately initiated.

Helpline numbers
  • Rayagada:06856-223400, 06856-223500, 09439741181, 09439741071, 07681878777
  • Vizianagaram: 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334, 08922-221202, 08922-221206, 08500358610, 08500358712
  • Visakhapatnam: 83003, 83005, 83006, 0891-2746344, 0891-2746330
  • Khurda control: 0674 2490670
  • Bhubaneswar station: 06742543360
  • Behrampur station:06802229632

The ministry said railway minister Suresh Prabhu was monitoring the situation, and had directed officials to ensure that prompt medical relief.

About four medical vans have been sent to the location while helplines have been set up in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Rayagada.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<