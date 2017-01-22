Eight coaches of Hirakhand express train derail near Odisha, no casualties yet

Eight coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express train derailed near Kuneru station, about 30 kms from Rayagada in Odisha, late on Saturday night.

There were no immediate reports of casualties though the railway ministry said rescue and relief operations had been immediately initiated.

Helpline numbers Rayagada:06856-223400, 06856-223500, 09439741181, 09439741071, 07681878777

Vizianagaram: 83331, 83332, 83333, 83334, 08922-221202, 08922-221206, 08500358610, 08500358712

Visakhapatnam: 83003, 83005, 83006, 0891-2746344, 0891-2746330

Khurda control: 0674 2490670

Bhubaneswar station: 06742543360

Behrampur station:06802229632

The ministry said railway minister Suresh Prabhu was monitoring the situation, and had directed officials to ensure that prompt medical relief.

About four medical vans have been sent to the location while helplines have been set up in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Rayagada.

7/MR @sureshpprabhu personally monitoring situation,directed senior officials to reach site immediately,ensure prompt rescue and relief ops — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 21, 2017