 Eight-foot long python halts work at Gangajal water project in Agra | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Eight-foot long python halts work at Gangajal water project in Agra

india Updated: Jan 24, 2017 17:14 IST
PTI, Mathura
Highlight Story

Construction workers came across the serpent near the pipelines being laid for the Bulandsheher-Agra water supply project(AFP file photo for representation)

An eight-foot long Python halted the ongoing construction work at the Gangajal water supply project site for about three hours near Babarpur forest area in Agra.

Construction workers came across the serpent near the pipelines being laid for the Bulandsheher-Agra water supply project and promptly informed the wildlife authorities of its presence.

The python was rescued by NGO Wildlife SOS’s rapid response team from a 14-foot trench and after proper examination, it was released into its natural habitat.

“The snake made an appearance because this area falls in the deeper part of the forest,” the NGO’s wildlife conservation director Dr Baiju Raj MV said.

“It is a good thing that the people of this area now wait for the experts to arrive rather than take matters into their own hands,” co-founder of Wildlife SOS Kartick Satyanarayan said.

tags

more from india

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you