 Eight picnickers dead, seven injured in Bengal road accident | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 15, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Eight picnickers dead, seven injured in Bengal road accident

india Updated: Jan 15, 2017 22:30 IST
IANS
IANS
Kolkata
Highlight Story

Eight persons returning after a day-long picnic were killed and seven others were injured when their pick-up van collided head on with a truck in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Sunday (Representational Photo)

Eight persons returning after a day-long picnic were killed and seven others were injured when their pick-up van collided head on with a truck in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 p.m. at Jugpur Bazar on National Highway 34.

The injured have been admitted in a local hospital.

Four of the injured were in serious condition, said Nakashipara police station officer-in-charge Mukul Mia.

The victims were returning after a picnic party at Bethuadahari.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<