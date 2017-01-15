Eight picnickers dead, seven injured in Bengal road accident

Eight persons returning after a day-long picnic were killed and seven others were injured when their pick-up van collided head on with a truck in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 5.30 p.m. at Jugpur Bazar on National Highway 34.

The injured have been admitted in a local hospital.

Four of the injured were in serious condition, said Nakashipara police station officer-in-charge Mukul Mia.

The victims were returning after a picnic party at Bethuadahari.