Elderly man shot dead while offering prayers in Sonepat mosque

A 56-year-old man was shot dead in a mosque in Sonepat’s Rasoi village at a time when he was offering his evening prayers on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shabbir Ahmed, who worked as a daily wager.

A part of the incident was caught on camera, where a masked assailant is seen entering the mosque and running away after shooting Ahmed dead.

The police said he died on the spot, while the assailant managed to flee away. An FIR under section 302 (murder) against an unknown man has been registered at Kundli police station.

“The family said he had no enmity of any kind with anyone. We are probing the incident and will make arrest soon,” Kundli SHO inspector Sombir said.