Election Commission to monitor all Goa election rallies via live-streaming

All the election rallies in Goa would be monitored by Election Commission of India (ECI) through live-streaming and web casting, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Live feed is being taken from all the election rallies and flying squads which are on the field. The feed would be monitored in chief electoral office and office of both the district magistrates, Goa chief electoral officer Kunal told PTI on Tuesday.

The commission has also decided to have ‘live’ streaming from all the polling stations spread across 40 constituencies so that the actual happenings at these points would be known to the officers, he said.

Kunal said the traditional videography done during the election process would be replaced by live streaming.

“Live streaming is possible as Goa has good connectivity and necessary infrastructure is in place,” he said.

”There were initial hitches but the live streaming has started functioning full fledged from Monday onwards,” he said adding that there is a dedicated server and dedicated video wall in offices of both district magistrates and CEO office.

Kunal said the officers can even watch all the live streaming on their laptops.

The elections for Goa assembly would be held in February 4.