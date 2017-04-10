 Eligibilty criteria for governors discussed at Centre-state meet | india-news | Hindustan Times
Eligibilty criteria for governors discussed at Centre-state meet

india Updated: Apr 10, 2017 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
( L TO R ) Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Sarkar ,Union Minister for finance and Defence Arun Jaitley ,Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik during the 11th Standing Committee meeting of the Inter-State Council at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The standing committee of the Inter-state Council that met here on Sunday after a gap of 12 years, discussed the use of discretionary powers by governors during government formation, their eligibility criteria and cooling off period for retired bureaucrats and judges to be appointed as governors. 

“We discussed about the role of governors. Many states felt that a governor should be qualified, non-partisan and above politics,” said finance minister of Andhra Pradesh Y Ramakrishnudu, who represented CM N Chandrababu Naidu. 

He added that state wanted governors to not have a say in politics. The Andhra finance minister also suggested that there should be time limit of one month for governor to provide assent to a bill or making a reference to the President. He also said there should be eligibility criteria for selection of governors. 

Union home minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.

