Eligibilty criteria for governors discussed at Centre-state meet

The standing committee of the Inter-state Council that met here on Sunday after a gap of 12 years, discussed the use of discretionary powers by governors during government formation, their eligibility criteria and cooling off period for retired bureaucrats and judges to be appointed as governors.

“We discussed about the role of governors. Many states felt that a governor should be qualified, non-partisan and above politics,” said finance minister of Andhra Pradesh Y Ramakrishnudu, who represented CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

He added that state wanted governors to not have a say in politics. The Andhra finance minister also suggested that there should be time limit of one month for governor to provide assent to a bill or making a reference to the President. He also said there should be eligibility criteria for selection of governors.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.