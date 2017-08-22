 Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K’s Handwara | india-news | Hindustan Times
Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K’s Handwara

An official said two-three militants were believed to be holed up in the area.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2017 12:27 IST
Army personnel move towards the house where militants were hiding, during an encounter in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.
Army personnel move towards the house where militants were hiding, during an encounter in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.(PTI File Photo/)

An encounter broke out on Tuesday between militants and security forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hongnikote in Handwara, 85 kms from Srinagar, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.   He said during searches, the militants opened fire on security forces who retaliated, triggering a gunbattle.

The official said two-three militants were believed to be holed up in the area.

No casualties have been reported so far, he added.

