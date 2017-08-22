Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K’s Handwara
An encounter broke out on Tuesday between militants and security forces in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hongnikote in Handwara, 85 kms from Srinagar, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said. He said during searches, the militants opened fire on security forces who retaliated, triggering a gunbattle.
The official said two-three militants were believed to be holed up in the area.
No casualties have been reported so far, he added.