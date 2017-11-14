 Encounter breaks out in Kulgam, Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir | india-news | Hindustan Times
Encounter breaks out in Kulgam, Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Two encounters broke out this morning between security forces and militants in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir

india Updated: Nov 14, 2017 09:37 IST
Army personnel stand guard during a gun battle with militants, who launched a pre-dawn attack on a district police complex in which three security personnel were martyred, in Pulwama of South Kashmir.(PTI File Photo)

Two encounters broke out this morning between security forces and militants in Kulgam and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowbug Kund village in Qazigund area of Kulgam this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

As the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter, he said.

The firing was going on when last reports came in, the spokesman said.

He said another encounter broke out in Laam village of Tral in Awantipora area of Pulwama after the militants fired upon a search party of security forces.

Gunfight was going on, the spokesman said, adding, further details are awaited.

