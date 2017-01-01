 ‘End of Demonetisation, start of DeModitisation’: Mamata slams PM’s address | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 01, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

‘End of Demonetisation, start of DeModitisation’: Mamata slams PM’s address

india Updated: Jan 01, 2017 08:23 IST
IANS, Kolkata
IANS, Kolkata
Highlight Story

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media at her office, Nabanna, Howrah near Kolkata on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI12_30_2016_000202A) (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deviating from the actual agenda of black money and asserted Indians will resolve to “deModitise” the nation.

“End of Demonetization & Start of DeModitization. The year 2017 will mark the year of Demoditization. This will be the New Year Resolution of all 125 crore people of this great country,” Banerjee tweeted after the PM’s address to the nation on Saturday evening in which he announced a slew of schemes to herald a prosperous 2017 for the urban and rural poor, farmers, small businessmen, senior citizens and pregnant women.

In a series of tweets, the Trinamool Congress supremo demanded the figures on recovery of black money.

“PM deviated from actual agenda of black money & #DeMonetisation PM just took over post of Finance Minister and made pre- Budget speech. So the FM was missing from this advance Budget Speech made by PM. Modi babu, empty vessels make the most noise,” the Bengal chief minister said.

Read | BJP compliments, rivals criticise Modi’s New Year’s eve address

She said: “PM who runs nation in the name of Suddhikaran just underwent Buddhiharan. Promises broken. Promises derailed. People are not beggars. He has snatched common man’s financial rights.”

“Financial Emergency continues in the name of black money cleanup. Money not available in banks. Still no concrete solutions to problems. In the name of addressing the nation, Modi Babu is serving his selfish personal agenda,” she said.

A vociferous critic of the PM’s demonetisation move. Mamata termed the PM’s address as “budget address”.

Banerjee added, “Heartless,baseless speech. Forgot to even pay respects to 112+ citizens who died in queues. Saying Nation Address and doing political vendetta.”

Read: Focus on poor, small businesses: 5 highlights from PM Modi’s New Year’s eve speech

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<