End to cruelty: Triple talaq victims hail Supreme Court verdict

Syed Ahmad, a taxi driver from the town of Loni in Ghaziabad, took a break from his profession to distribute sweets on Tuesday to celebrate the Supreme Court ruling on instant triple talaq, saying it was the best thing to have happened to him in a long while.

His two daughters, Imrana, 28, and Mehrana, 25, have had to return home after being divorced by their husbands, who happened to be brothers. Imrana’s husband gave instant her triple talaq on the phone from Saudi Arabia in December, 2014, while Mehrana’s husband got it delivered through a fax message some two months later.

“The court judgement has come as a balm for people who have to watch their daughters living in daily distress,” Ahmad said, in between distributing sweets to friends and neighbours. “I am grateful to the court for ruling in favour of Muslim women,” he added.

Imrana and Mehrana are as delighted as their father. “We are grateful to the women who contested this case and brought to light the plight of women. The government, if it brings in any law, should consider old cases too as women subjected to talaq are suffering and are left to the mercy of their parents,” Imrana said.

Mehrana also could not hide her excitement over the ruling. “We were constantly following the developments in the case on television and through newspapers. The ruling comes as a huge relief,” she said.

The sisters claim their husbands gave them instant divorce as they were eyeing a piece of land that their father owned but refused to give them.

Since the divorce, the sisters have been living with their parents.

Equally happy is Aafreen Rehman, whose husband divorced her via speed post in January last year after being married for a year-and-half. The Jaipur woman, who holds an MBA degree, says she suffered at the hands of her husband and that the top court’s verdict will put an end to that.

“I am happy with the court’s decision. The cruelty that was happening against women in the name of triple talaq, wherein they were thrown out of the house like a pair of shoes, will now end,” said Rehman.

Ummeda, a 26-year-old divorced woman living in Kaila Bhatta locality of Ghaziabad, was also pleased with the Supreme Court verdict. Her husband, she claims had pronounced instant triple talaq over a trivial issue, pushing her into a life of penury. “Since that day, I and my minor son have been living with my parents and there is no financial support from my husband,” she lamented.

Ummeda says that she has completed her 100 days of ‘Iddat’ - the waiting period - after her husband divorced her in May.

“There is no point in going back to the man who kicked my daughter out on streets. She is young and I am considering marrying her now as she has also completed her ‘Iddat’,” her father Mohammad Sabir said.