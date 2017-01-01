 Engg student dies while taking selfie in TN, hit by train he wanted in backdrop | india-news | Hindustan Times
Engg student dies while taking selfie in TN, hit by train he wanted in backdrop

india Updated: Jan 01, 2017 19:42 IST
PTI, Coimbatore
A person holds a selfie stick as the sun sets over a body of water in the Camargue on New Years Eve (AFP Photo/Representative Image)

A 21-year-old engineering student died when he was hit by a speeding train while trying to click a selfie here in the wee hours on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred past midnight when the student was returning after celebrating New Year, they said.

Gunasekharan, a resident of Dindigul district studying at a private college in the city’s outskirt, died on the spot when he was trying to click a selfie with the train in the background using his mobile phone, police said.

The victim was hit by the train and hurled at a distance of around 100 feet, they said.

Read| India tops ranking for selfie deaths, 76 lives lost since 2014

<