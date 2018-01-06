BRO engineer killed, 8 missing in avalanche in J-K’s Kupwara

An engineer of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was killed and eight people were reported missing after an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Saturday.

The avalanche struck a cab at Sadhna Top in Tangdhar area on Friday. Search teams rescued a child from the vehicle while six other passengers were missing.

A police official said that three BRO personnel were also in the area when the avalanche struck.

“Engineer Mangla Prasad Singh was killed. His body has been recovered while rescue operation to locate the eight missing people continued,” the official added.

Since December 21, Kashmir is experiencing the Chillai Kalan -- a 40-day harshest period of winter when snowfall are frequent and the temperature drops considerably.

On Friday also, upper reaches of the Valley experienced snowfall while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

An official of the weather department said there was a possibility of light rains or snowfall at isolated places, especially in the higher reaches, in the state over the next 24 hours.