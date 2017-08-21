Ensure no hindrance in animal sacrifice on Eid: Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Bukhari

Asserting that Muslims were not in favour of sacrificing cows due to the religious sensitivities involved, Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam said on Monday that he had urged the Centre to ensure no hindrance in the sacrifice of other animals on Eid-ul-Azha but got no response.

Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari said he had written to Union home minister Rajnath Singh on the issue a few weeks ago but the ministry had neither acknowledged nor responded to his letter.

Eid-ul-Azha is scheduled to be celebrated on September 2.

In his letter, the cleric had cautioned that if those ferrying buffaloes and goats (to be sacrificed) were attacked in the name of animal protection, the country’s atmosphere “will get vitiated”.

“We have neither received any reply, nor has the government ensured in any way that there will be no harassment in the name of animal protection,” Bukhari told IANS.

“The government must think over and ensure those transporting cattle other than the banned ones are not harassed... Muslims should be free to fulfil their religious obligations,” Bukhari wrote in the letter.

He said government restrictions imposed in the past on the sale of cattle meant for slaughter at cattle markets is likely to disrupt the sacrifice of animals on a large scale.

“We are not in favour of sacrificing cow since sentiments of a particular religious community are attached to it. We give due respect to their religious sentiments. But, if those transporting buffaloes and goats are attacked, communal peace in the country will get vitiated,” Bukhari added.

“The way we respect the religious sentiments of others, we expect the same for us,” he said.