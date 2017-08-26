 Ensure security of CBI judge who convicted Ram Rahim, Centre tells Haryana | india-news | Hindustan Times
Ensure security of CBI judge who convicted Ram Rahim, Centre tells Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case by Judge Jagdeep Singh of the CBI special court.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2017 00:03 IST
Judge Jagdeep Singh of the CBI special court found Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty in a rape case. (HT Photo)
The Centre asked the Haryana government on Friday to provide adequate security to the CBI special court judge who convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case, officials said.

The home ministry told the Haryana government that Judge Jagdeep Singh should be provided highest level of security in view of the threat perception after he delivered the verdict against the Dera head, an official said.

The home ministry will analyse intelligence inputs before deciding whether the judge’s security needs to be handled by a central force, such as the CRPF or CISF, the official said.

Widespread violence in Haryana and a few neighbouring states following the conviction of the Dera chief left 30 dead and scores injured.

