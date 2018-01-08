‘Euphoric reception’ for Rahul Gandhi as he reaches Bahrain

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had a “euphoric reception” on his arrival at the Kingdom of Bahrain on Monday.

The Congress soon took to Twitter and said that this was the party president’s first foreign visit after his takeover.

The members of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) received the Congress scion at the airport with open arms and smiles.

Fans and well-wishers thronged the airport, breaching the security, to greet and take selfies on their mobile phones with the newly elected Congress chief.

Gandhi will be addressing the Non-resident Indians (NRI) conclave in Bahrain. (ANI)