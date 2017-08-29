‘Every drop of your tear sears our heart’: J-K Police have a moving message for daughter of slain cop

It takes only one picture to see the pain.

An image showing the daughter of a slain Kashmiri cop weeping at his wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar on Monday has moved social media, with many posting heartfelt messages and offering condolences.

Assistant sub-inspector Abdul Rashid was shot at by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday and died of his injuries at the hospital.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police reached out , posting a message for Zohra, Rashid’s daughter.

The DIG of Police South Kashmir posted on Facebook: “You are too young to understand as to why this happened... Your father like all of us represented Jammu Kashmir police force -- a hallmark of valour and sacrifice.”

“Remember we all are one family at this critical phase. Every drop of your tear sears our heart,” it read, adding that the force will always cherish the memory of Rashid as a true policeman.

Many on Twitter shared Zohra’s “heartbreaking” image, with one user lamenting, “She doesn’t deserve this pain.”

SP Vaid, director general of J-K Police, also paid his tributes to Rashid during the wreath-laying ceremony held at the police headquarters in Srinagar.