EVM ‘challenge’: Kejriwal asks if news is correct, Digvijaya calls EC ‘naive’

The Election Commission might have reportedly thrown an “open challenge” to prove voting machines can’t be hacked into, but Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh don’t seem impressed.

Kejriwal wondered why the commission was not coming out with any official statement and pushing the news of the reported challenge through “sources” instead.

“Why are these stories ascribed to “sources”? How credible are they? Why hasn’t EC issued any formal statement? Or is it just a plant? Has anyone actually seen any official statement from CEC? Am trying to get it since evening. Is this news correct?” he said in a series of tweets on Thursday.

Official sources claimed a day ago that the commission will invite political parties, experts, scientists and technocrats in the first week of May to try and hack the electronic voting machines.

They said the challenge will be open for a week or 10 days and will have various levels.

The chorus against EVMs has gained momentum after the recently held assembly elections in five states, with Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party spearheading a campaign on the issue.

The Election Commission, however, has said the machines can’t be tampered with.

Recently, opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, visited the commission, crying foul over the use of EVMs.

Kejriwal even pitched for the use of ballot papers, alleging that the faulty EVMs were helping the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

After the poll panel’s challenge, Congress’ Singh said: “Those who are hacking are doing roaring business why should they expose themselves?”

He called the EC “naive” and posted on Twitter: “BJP and Hackers are biggest beneficiaries why should they kill a Golden Goose.”