EVMs used in Goa polls may also have been tampered with, alleges AAP

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the February 4 Goa assembly elections could have been tampered with, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Goa convenor Elvis Gomes alleged on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Gomes, whose party failed to win a single seat in the polls, said AAP candidates had complained to him about the possibility of EVMs being rigged.

“Having now noticed that this (EVMs) can be tampered with and this has been taken very seriously by our party, I can say at this point that it could have been tampered,” Gomes said when asked if he believed that the EVMs were rigged.

The AAP has also alleged tampering of EVMs in the Punjab polls. In Goa, the AAP contested 39 out of the 40 state assembly seats but failed to win even a single seat.

“As far as our candidates are concerned... When we did the analysis post elections, there were complaints about this (possibility of EVMs being tampered with).

“We have examined this. Yes, these have been formally communicated to me,” Gomes said.