Ex-NCP MP Pingale held in connection with cash seizure of Rs 58 lakhs

india Updated: Dec 21, 2016 21:31 IST
PTI
Highlight Story

New Delhi, India - Dec. 1, 2016: New 2000 rupee currency note. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times) (HT Photo)

Former NCP MP and current chairman of Nashik APMC, Devidas Pingale was arrested on Wednesday by Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the seizure of around Rs 58 lakh cash from a car in October, which the police suspect was unaccounted for, a senior official said.

“Devidas Pingale was arrested today in connection with suspicious transaction of the (seized) unaccounted for cash,” said Panjabrao Ugale, Superintendent of Police (ACB) and additional SP, Prashant Deshpande, who is the investigation officer (IO) of the case.

The NCP leader was arrested after ACB sleuths questioned him for over two hours in the agency’s office, the officer added.

ACB had seized Rs 57,73,800 from a car in Nashik on October 25 and quizzed the APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) secretary Vijay Nikam, accountant Arvind Jain and clerk Digambar Chikhale, who were travelling in the vehicle, in this regard.

The trio had told police the cash was the dearness allowance (DA) and the difference in dues meant for APMC employees.

Meanwhile, one of APMC directors Shivajirao Chumbhale and some employees lodged a complaint against Pingale in connection with the seizure.

“An enquiry was underway since then by the ACB,” Ugale said.

Pingale had represented Nashik constituency during 2004-09. He was succeeded by Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of NCP stalwart Chhagan Bhujbal, who is currently in jail in Mumbai along with his uncle in connection with the money laundering cases against them.

<