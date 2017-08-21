Ex-sarpanch’s death in south Kashmir triggers rumours

A former sarpanch, who worked with PDP, was found dead in mysterious circumstances in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Monday, giving rise to rumours that he was shot by gunmen, like three other civilians in the last 48 hours, but police dismissed the theory.

“No firearm injury has been seen on the body” of Shabir Ahmad Wani, police said, adding that it seemed that the death was caused by “accidental fall”.

A police spokesperson said Wani’s body bore “minor injury on his forehead and lower portion of eye” and ruled out “signs of any kind of torture “.

Police are investigating the cause and circumstances of his death.

On Sunday, two people — Hilal Ahmed Malik, an owner of a cable network, and college student Gowhar Ahmad Dar (16) — were killed by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district in separate incidents, while on Saturday evening another PDP worker, Mohammad Ishaq Parray (40), was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Anantnag. Scores of people attended Malik’s funeral on Monday.

The spokesperson said police had identified Malik’s killers as Zubair Ahmad Turray and Umar Nazir Malik alias Khattab, residents of Shopian. Waseem Shah and Nazim Dar, residents of Heff and Urpora, were identified as Dar’s killers.

Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the perpetrators and will bring them to justice very soon, a police spokesperson said.

However, the Hizbul Mujahideen has accused Indian agencies of killing Dar and refuted any role in the teenager’s death.

“There is hand of Indian agencies in his killings as they detest freedom loving youth of Kashmir. Hizb expresses deep sympathies with the bereaved family,” Burhanuddin, the Mujahedeen’s operational spokesperson, said in a statement.

The Hurriyat also condemned the killings, saying, “Every day youth of Kashmir are getting killed on one pretext or another.”

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti described the killings of Malik and Dar as unfortunate, inhuman and dastardly.