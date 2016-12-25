 Existing rules should not be changed: Muslim personal law board secretary | india-news | Hindustan Times
Existing rules should not be changed: Muslim personal law board secretary

india Updated: Dec 25, 2016 21:51 IST
PTI
PTI
AIMPLB’s Khaled Saifullah Rehmani said a few elements are trying to divide communities by spreading misconceptions. (Reuters File Photo)

Misconceptions regarding Muslim Personal Laws need to be removed both among the Muslims as well as non-Muslims in the country, said secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Khaled Saifullah Rehmani.

“A few elements are trying to divide the communities by spreading misconceptions,” said Rehmani during a press conference in Aurangabad on Sunday.

He said, “They (community members) are comfortable with the existing law and it should not be changed.”

Rehmani and by his UP counterpart Zafaryab Jilana were in the city to address the two-day workshop on Muslim Personal Law.

Jilana said, “Shariyat includes everything from nikah (marriage), divorce, wakf and other important subjects. Some people are spreading fake rumours related to personal laws and dividing the nation.”

He said, “It is a misconception that a Muslim can have four wives without any reason. Till there is love and affection in the relation the marriage subsists, but once there is hatred and despite repeated efforts there are no chances of reconciliation, only then the option of talaq is exercised.”

Rehmani appealed to various sects of Muslim community to allay misconceptions of Personal Law among others.

