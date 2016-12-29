 Fake note printing machine seized from a bungalow in Ahmedabad | india-news | Hindustan Times
Fake note printing machine seized from a bungalow in Ahmedabad

india Updated: Dec 29, 2016 00:22 IST
IANS, Ahmedabad
Highlight Story

Police display fake currency notes in denominations of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 worth over 26 lakhs seized from two persons in Rajkot, Gujarat on December 26. (PTI Photo)

The Gujarat Police seized a fake note printing machine here while four persons were caught in Kheda district on Wednesday with Rs 12.45 lakh, mostly in the new Rs 2,000 notes.

A team of the crime branch of Rajkot police conducted a search on a bungalow in Bopal area and recovered the fake note printing machine and some blank papers meant for the notes.

The search was conducted on the information received from one of the two persons nabbed in Rajkot two days ago with fake notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 denomination near Hanumanmadhi. One such machine was recovered during seizure of notes from a car. The duo was part of a fake note gang based in Ahmedabad.

Raids were also being conducted to nab their mastermind.

Meanwhile, based on a tip off, police in Dakor town of Kheda nabbed four persons with Rs 12.45 lakh near Raniya crossing. Most of the notes were in the Rs 2,000 denominations while remaining few were in Rs 100 and Rs 50. The culprits were said to be involved in exchanging notes on commission.

The matter was being investigated. The Income Tax department has been informed about the recovery.

