Fake notes of Rs 70,000 face value seized in north Bihar

Police in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, 71 km north of state capital Patna, recovered fake Indian currency notes (FICN) having face value of Rs 70,000.

Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Vivek Kumar said counterfeit notes in the denomination in Rs 100 Rs 50 and Rs 20 were recovered from a shop at Berai village in Hathaudi police station area of the district late on Thursday night. Shop owner Raja Sah, however, managed to escape, he said.

Physical examination revealed that the seized counterfeit notes were just scanned copy of original notes and lacked various security features, he said.

The accused had scanned the original notes and printed them on a high quality paper, Kumar said, adding that the police had also recovered a high definition printer and scanner from the shop.

“This is the first recovery of FICN from north Bihar post demonetisation,” claimed the SSP.

Kumar said a police team, led deputy superintendent of police (east) M Ahmad, had conducted the raid following a tip-off.

Ahmad said accused Raja Sah, his brother Phul Sah and father Vinod Sah were also involved in illegal trade of liquor, which is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

“Raja and his father were earlier arrested for selling liquor after the imposition of prohibition. But, they were alter enlarged on bail,” he said.