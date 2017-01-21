Family of Indian soldier who crossed LoC thanks defence ministry

Bhushan Chavan, the elder brother of Chandu Chavan, an Indian soldier who inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in September last year, has thanked the defence ministry for efforts taken to ensure his return.

Minister of state for defence Subhash Bhamre had earlier on Thursday said that Pakistan has committed to release the soldier, who inadvertently strayed across the LoC last year.

Bhushan, who is also with the Indian Army and currently posted in Jamnagar in Gujarat, said, “I am thankful to the government. I, particularly, thank minister of state for defence Suresh Bhamre, who personally pursued the matter.”

He said his entirely family had been waiting for Chandu’s return.

The family had been through a tough time since he went astray. His grandmother Lilabai had died of shock after learning about his crossing.

Chandu’s sister-in-law Sheetal had told HT that the family was unable to lead a normal life and have even a proper meal because of the two incidents that happened in quick succession.

Bhushan had then taken a month’s leave to pursue his brother’s return.

The brothers’ parents died when Chandu was two years old and his grandmother took care of them. Their grandfather was a government officer and also looked after their ancestral farm.

Meanwhile, residents of Chavan’s village, Borvihir in Dhule district of Maharashtra have started celebrations outside a local temple after hearing about his release.

