Farmers’ body calls for all-India stir on June 16

The central executive committee (CEC) of the All India Kisan Majdoor Sabha (AIKMS) has called upon all units to organise protests on June 16.

The farmers are demanding waiver of all farming loans, electricity bills and profitable minimum selling price (MSP) of all crops at 1.5 times the cost of production as per Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. Several other peasant bodies are also expected to hold highway blockades on the day.

Holding the Madhya Pradesh government accountable and demanding arrest of officials responsible for firing on and killing six protesting farmers in Mandsaur, AIKMS criticised the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh for betraying farmers by withdrawing from the agitation and the government for sending the CRPF to fire on peasants.

“The main reason for agricultural crisis is the BJP government’s desire, like earlier UPA, to serve the MNC and Indian corporate who sell high-cost seeds, insecticides, diesel, at very high rates and purchase cheap crops during harvest to impoverish the farmers,” said Ashish Mital, general secretary, AIKMS, in a communiqué issued on Wednesday.

“PM Modi had promised loan waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s report but it is crushing peasant dissent in blood,” he said.