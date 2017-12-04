Farooq Abdullah meets JK governor, bats for clean panchayat polls

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday met governor N N Vohra and batted strongly for holding clean panchayat elections, which were long overdue, an official spokesperson said.

Abdullah met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here and informed him that his party was looking forward to the panchayat polls, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

The dates for the panchayat elections have not been announced.

The former chief minister complained that the indirect elections of the sarpanch “shall vitiate the essence of the Panchayati Raj institutional framework”.

He also demanded that full details of the delimitation of the panchayats recently done by the state government should be placed in the public domain.

Abdullah stressed the need for all the candidates being provided effective security and the sanctity of gram sabhas being strictly maintained till the elections were concluded.

He expressed serious concern and warned about the lack of required action to prevent the rapid pace at which drug smuggling and trafficking were spreading in the state.

Abdullah also complained about the virtual stoppage of registration of residents under the Aadhaar card scheme and complained that those who are without such identity cards are facing serious problems in carrying out their day to day work.