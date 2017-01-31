Father kills son, daughter; mother throws toddlers into well in Assam

A man killed three people, including his son and daughter, and a woman killed her two sons by throwing them into a well in two separate incidents in Assam.

In the first incident, a woman was arrested in Hojai district of central Assam on Monday on charges of killing her two sons—aged 3 years and 6 months—by throwing them into an abandoned well.

The accused, Shahida Begum, earlier pretended that her sons had been abducted by an auto-rickshaw driver. But on sustained questioning by the police, she led them to the well where the bodies were discovered.

“The motive behind the murders isn’t clear yet. The woman was trying to kill herself and is incoherent in her statements. Investigations are on,” Hojai police chief, Debojyoti Mukherjee, said.

In another incident, a 40-year old man was arrested in Bongaigaon district after he killed three people, including his son and daughter with a machete, and injured his wife and two others on Monday night.

Bhupen Rai had first killed his elder sister Kamini Rai, 55, before attacking his son Rajdeep, 6, and 3-year-old daughter Jyotismita at their home located 8km away from Bongaigaon town in lower Assam.

The accused also attacked his wife Anita and two women neighbours, Shefali Rai and Dimbeswari Rai, who had tried to stop him. The condition of all three is stated to be stable.

“After the incident, the accused tried to commit suicide by hitting his head with the same machete. He is admitted to hospital and his statement is yet to be recorded,” Bongaigaon additional superintendent of police Pranjit Bora said.

Police said Bhupen’s neighbours described him as “mentally unstable”. The reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained.

This is the third instance of parents killing their children in Assam this month. Earlier this month, a woman was arrested in Nagaon after she killed her seven-month-old son by throwing him in a well.