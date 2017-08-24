Fearing for life, Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Shah wants to appear before court via video-conference

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah on Thursday moved an application seeking to appear before the court through video-conference apprehending he could be attacked by other inmates in the lock-up or jail van.

Shah was arrested on charges of money laundering on July 25 by the Enforcement Directorate. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma asked the ED to file a reply on his plea by August 31.

Shah’s counsel M.S. Khan said in the application that during the transportation of the accused from Tihar Jail to Patiala House Courts Complex on Wednesday, Shah was humiliated and threatened by the inmates. He said some of them were conspiring to attack Shah.

Khan requested the court to direct jail authorities to present Shah through video conferencing considering his fears.