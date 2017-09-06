Feisty, brave, sharp: Amid shock and anger, fellow journalists pay tributes to Gauri Lankesh
Senior journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.india Updated: Sep 06, 2017 08:55 IST
After news broke late on Tuesday evening that senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru, the journalism fraternity reeled in shock.
As former colleagues and friends of the slain journalist came to terms with Lankesh’s murder, tributes poured in on Twitter.
Amid the grief, shock and anger, those on Twitter chose to focus on Lankesh’s courage and tenacity.
Fellow journalists remembered her as spunky, feisty with courage in her convictions. Others praised her for not backing down despite defamation suits slapped against her or facing backlash for dissent.
Journalism is nothing without courage. Democracy is nothing without dissent. You had plenty of both #GauriLankesh You live on as inspiration— Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) September 5, 2017
In India we bow to frauds like Ram Rahim and kill men and women of reason & inquiry like Pansare, Dabholkar, Kalburgi & now #gaurilankesh— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) September 5, 2017
Numbed by news of Gauri Lankesh's murder. She was gutsy, level-headed, defiant—everything we need in a journalist in these troubled times.— Siddharth (@svaradarajan) September 5, 2017
Gauri Lankesh was a voice that spoke for all of us. A voice that was silenced. #FreedomOfSpeech #justice #heartbreaker #gaurilankesh— Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) September 5, 2017
The force that killed Gauri Lankesh & Dabholkar & Pansare & Kalburgi will kill again & again. What it wants to kill is dissent.— Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) September 5, 2017
Gauri Lankesh shot dead! #gaurilankesh pic.twitter.com/9rZdgc45Qm— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) September 5, 2017
Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 5, 2017
You are not dead. We are not afraid. This strengthens our resolve to fight. #GauriLankesh was a strong supporter of students' movement.— Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) September 5, 2017
Another liberal, rational voice snuffed out by "unidentified assailants". Gauri Lankesh RIP. Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare. Who killed them?— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 5, 2017
Terrible news from Bengaluru about the heinous murder of Gauri Lankesh. I condemn all acts of violence against journalists.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 5, 2017
Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 5, 2017
The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences &love to her family. The culprits have to be punished— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 5, 2017