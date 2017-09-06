Feisty, brave, sharp: Amid shock and anger, fellow journalists pay tributes to Gauri Lankesh

After news broke late on Tuesday evening that senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru, the journalism fraternity reeled in shock.

As former colleagues and friends of the slain journalist came to terms with Lankesh’s murder, tributes poured in on Twitter.

Read:Reporting under duress: Journalists in India work amid increasing danger

Amid the grief, shock and anger, those on Twitter chose to focus on Lankesh’s courage and tenacity.

Fellow journalists remembered her as spunky, feisty with courage in her convictions. Others praised her for not backing down despite defamation suits slapped against her or facing backlash for dissent.

Journalism is nothing without courage. Democracy is nothing without dissent. You had plenty of both #GauriLankesh You live on as inspiration — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) September 5, 2017

In India we bow to frauds like Ram Rahim and kill men and women of reason & inquiry like Pansare, Dabholkar, Kalburgi & now #gaurilankesh — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) September 5, 2017

Numbed by news of Gauri Lankesh's murder. She was gutsy, level-headed, defiant—everything we need in a journalist in these troubled times. — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) September 5, 2017

Gauri Lankesh was a voice that spoke for all of us. A voice that was silenced. #FreedomOfSpeech #justice #heartbreaker #gaurilankesh — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) September 5, 2017

The force that killed Gauri Lankesh & Dabholkar & Pansare & Kalburgi will kill again & again. What it wants to kill is dissent. — Tony Joseph (@tjoseph0010) September 5, 2017

Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 5, 2017

You are not dead. We are not afraid. This strengthens our resolve to fight. #GauriLankesh was a strong supporter of students' movement. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) September 5, 2017

Another liberal, rational voice snuffed out by "unidentified assailants". Gauri Lankesh RIP. Dabholkar, Kalburgi, Pansare. Who killed them? — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 5, 2017

Terrible news from Bengaluru about the heinous murder of Gauri Lankesh. I condemn all acts of violence against journalists. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) September 5, 2017

Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh. I have no words to condemn this heinous crime. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) September 5, 2017