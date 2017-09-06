 Feisty, brave, sharp: Amid shock and anger, fellow journalists pay tributes to Gauri Lankesh | india-news | Hindustan Times
Feisty, brave, sharp: Amid shock and anger, fellow journalists pay tributes to Gauri Lankesh

Senior journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

india Updated: Sep 06, 2017 08:55 IST
HT Correspondent
Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Bengaluru.
After news broke late on Tuesday evening that senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru, the journalism fraternity reeled in shock.

As former colleagues and friends of the slain journalist came to terms with Lankesh’s murder, tributes poured in on Twitter.

Read:Reporting under duress: Journalists in India work amid increasing danger

Amid the grief, shock and anger, those on Twitter chose to focus on Lankesh’s courage and tenacity.

Fellow journalists remembered her as spunky, feisty with courage in her convictions. Others praised her for not backing down despite defamation suits slapped against her or facing backlash for dissent.

