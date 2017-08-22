Felt afraid when Indrani told me about plan to murder Sheena: Shyamvar Rai

Shyamvar Rai, accused-turned prosecution witness in the Sheena Bora murder case, told the trial court on Monday he felt a little scared when Indrani Mukerjea told him about the murder plan.

Rai, an accused who has turned approver, is currently being cross-examined by the defence lawyers.

When Indrani’s lawyer asked him if he didn’t feel any fear, Rai answered: ‘Thoda dar laga’ (I felt a little afraid).

Rai also told the special CBI judge JC Jagdale that he did not demand any money for helping Indrani with her plans.

Rai had told the court earlier that Indrani had spoken to him on Skype sometime in 2012, and told him that she planned to eliminate Sheena, her daughter.

He told the court on Monday that he spoke to Indrani five-six times via Skype prior to the murder in April 2012.

The murder came to light three years later when Rai was arrested by the Mumbai police in another case and he spilled the beans.

The CBI, which took over the case later, claimed that financial dispute was the reason for Indrani to hatch the conspiracy to murder Sheena.

Rai’s examination would continue on September 4.