 Fight for the cycle: Mulayam takes off for Delhi to claim party symbol | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 05, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Fight for the cycle: Mulayam takes off for Delhi to claim party symbol

india Updated: Jan 05, 2017 14:54 IST
IANS, Lucknow
Highlight Story

Chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav (L) with his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. (AFP file photo)

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday left for New Delhi to again stake his claim on the party symbol, the cycle. He was accompanied by his brother Shivpal Yadav.

Close aides said Mulayam Singh will give a sworn affidavit to the election commission to buttress his claim vis-a-vis his leadership of the party.

The commission has served notices to the factions of Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav asking them to provide supporting documents and evidence in their favour for claiming the party symbol.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who has rebelled against his father, has called a meeting of party legislators here.

The poll panel has reportedly given both sides time till January 9.

Uttar Pradesh will elect a new assembly between February 11 and March 8.

Akhilesh Yadav late on Wednesday revoked the suspension from the party of four district chiefs suspended by Shivpal Yadav.

tags

more from india

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<