Film posters of actor holding a cigarette to be withdrawn after Delhi’s tobacco cell notice

In response to a letter from Delhi government’s State Tobacco Control Cell, the producers of the Siddhartha Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer ‘Ittefaq’ have agreed to remove all promotional material from all forms of media where an actor is seen smoking.

In one of the promotional posters of the movie, actor Akshaye Khanna is seen with an unlit cigarette and a lighter.

“The poster is in violation of Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act that clearly states that no one shall promote the consumption of cigarettes or other tobacco products. Movie posters are displayed everywhere and have the ability to influence many, especially young, impressionable adolescents and teenagers,” said Dr SK Arora, Delhi State Tobacco Control Officer.

The department had written to the film producers nearly 10 days ago, shortly after the release of the movie.

On Thursday, the tobacco control cell received a reply from the film producers stating that all posters in violation were pulled down on November 15.

Any remaining posters will be in violation of the strict compliance notice issued by the department and legal action will be initiated against the producers. “In fact, any media house that runs the poster will also be made party to the legal proceedings. The COTPA states that no person having control over a medium, use the medium to advertise cigarettes or other tobacco products,” said Arora.

In a reply to the response sent by the film producers, Delhi’s state tobacco control cell has also stressed that the posters be removed not only from Delhi but across India as COTPA is a central act and is applicable throughout the country.

“The posters are not just displayed in Delhi but across the country, hence, other states must also raise voice against such violations so that it can strengthen our efforts,” Arora said.