Finnish woman tourist found dead in Chennai hotel

A 23-year old Finnish woman tourist was found dead in a hotel in Chennai on Wednesday in a case of suspected drug overdose, police said.

Helea Nea-Emilia along with her boyfriend Palomaki Alekesi Joel Santeri from Finland have been touring the country since November last year and arrived here a couple of days ago, they said.

“They were staying at a hotel and we got a call that the Finnish woman was lying dead,” a police official told PTI.

A case has been registered and her boyfriend was being questioned as part of the investigations, he said.

It was suspected that the woman might have consumed excessive alcohol and taken some drug also, but a clear picture on the cause of the death would emerge only after an autopsy, he added.