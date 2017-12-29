Fire at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills: Major fires in the city this year

At least 14 people died and many others were injured in a massive fire that broke out at one of the pubs in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills Compound in Lower Parel area around midnight on Thursday.

Doctors at KEM Hospital said all the victims, 11 of whom were women, died due to smoke inhalation after they were trapped inside the restaurants.

Here is a timeline of major fires in Mumbai this year:

December 25: Fire in a 32-story building in the posh Walkeshwar area. The 17th floor of the Legend building caught fire but no injuries or deaths were reported.

December 18: Twelve migrant labourers were killed and one injured after a major fire broke out at an illegal snack-making unit at Sakinaka in Andheri (East).

November 9: Fire in two coaches of Monorail Phase 1. No injuries or deaths were reported.

October 26: Seventy-four hutments and two shops with tailoring material, clothes and stocks of goods were destroyed in a fire started during a demolition drive at Behrampada slum in Bandra East. The fire also charred a part of Bandra station’s ticket counter. There were no injuries in the level 4 call or an incident of a very big fire.

October 24: A fire was reported on the 10th floor of La Mer residential building in the upscale suburb of Bandra on Tuesday afternoon. The 10th and 11th floor of the building are owned by Sachin Tendulkar’s in-laws. No injuries or deaths were reported.

October 6: Fire in oil tank number 12 on Butcher Island due to lightning. No deaths or injuries in the fire that took three days to douse.

September 27: A major fire broke out at the iconic RK Studios, founded by late superstar Raj Kapoor, in Chembur. There were no injuries or deaths in the fire that gutted the stage 1 of the studio.