 Fire breaks out at Mumbai airport’s domestic terminal 1B; no casualty | india-news | Hindustan Times
Airport officials said the fire started on the ground floor conference hall and then spread to the first floor of a lounge near the airport’s gate no. 9

india Updated: Jan 13, 2018 16:18 IST
Fire brigade personnel douse fire that broke out on the ground floor conference hall of the Mumbai airport.
A fire broke out Saturday at the Mumbai airport’s domestic terminal 1B, officials said.

They said the fire started on the ground floor conference hall and then spread to the first floor of a lounge near the airport’s gate number 9.

An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Control Room said that the fire started in the afternoon and fire brigade personnel have rushed to the site along with eight fire engines, six jetties and water jets.

The official said there was no report of any casualty and the operation to douse the fire was on.

