First ceasefire violation in 2017: Pakistan fires at Jammu BSF post along IB

In the first ceasefire violation along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) this year, Pakistan on Thursday fired gunshots and hurled grenades at a BSF post in the Samba sector here.

Officials said the gunshot were fired and grenades launched around 3:30 pm at the Border Security Force post, Katao, in the Samba sector, which was retaliated by the border guarding force.

They said rapid rounds of gunfire and about half a dozen grenades were shot at the border post, near the Bobiyan post, which has been targeted by Pakistan forces a number of times.

“No loss has been reported from the BSF post,” they said.

They added this breach of ceasefire along the IB is the first this year as the last such incident was reported on the intervening night of November 29-30.

Read| Pakistan shelling, global warming triggering avalanches, says army chief Rawat