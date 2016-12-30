First transgender principal quits, says staff, college students were hostile

Manabi Bandopadhyay, the first transgender principal of an Indian college, submitted her resignation on Thursday, bringing down the curtains on a stormy 19-month tenure as the head of Krishnagar Women’s College.

The 50-year-old cited indiscipline and lack of cooperation from students and colleagues as the reason for the decision.

“All my colleagues went against me. Most of the students, too, were opposed to me. I always strove to restore discipline and an atmosphere conducive to academics in the college that they didn’t like. I always got cooperation from local administration, but never got any cooperation from my colleagues and students,” a bitter Bandopadhyay said.

“I was tired of confronting regular agitations and gherao by students and teachers. I came to this college with new hopes and dreams. But I have no hesitation to concede defeat,” she said.

“I received the resignation letter from Manabi Bandopadhyay on December 27 and forwarded the same to the state higher education department. They will take a decision,” said Sumit Gupta, district magistrate of Nadia. Gupta is also the administrator of the college.