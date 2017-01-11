Five labourers die due to suffocation in Shimla

Five migrant labourers were found dead in a house located in Shadog area of Chaili in Summer Hill area, around 8 km from Shimla on Tuesday late evening.

The incident came to notice when Dr Manjeet Singh, a landlord , visited the servant quarter on Tuesday evening and saw the labourers lying on bed. According to him, there was a coal brazier inside the room.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) DW Negi said, all five were working in an under-construction house and died of asphyxia. According to him, the deaths have caused because of carbon monoxide gas emitted by the burning of brazier in the room.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Devan, Sapan and Munna, all hailing from Bihar.

The police are investigating the matter and the dead bodies were sent for apost mortem.