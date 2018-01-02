Five of family killed in Jhajjar road mishap

Five members of a family were killed and two were injured after their car collided with a private bus in Bahadurgarh on Monday evening. The accident was so fierce that the victims had to be drawn out from the damaged car with help of JCB machines.

The victims were rushed to hospital in Bahadurgarh, where three women and two men were declared dead.

The victims are yet to be identified, though the police said the family belonged to Pilani in Rajasthan and was settled in Bahadurgarh. They were coming back here on Monday evening when their car collided with a private bus after an overtake.

The victims were rushed to hospital in Bahadurgarh, where three women and two men were declared dead, while a girl child and another woman were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

The private bus also carried passengers, but police said no one was hurt. The police said factory workers nearby heard the loud collision and carried the rescue work, including taking the victims to hospital.