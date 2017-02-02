 Five Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested, boat seized by Sri Lanka Navy | india-news | Hindustan Times
Feb 02, 2017-Thursday
Five Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested, boat seized by Sri Lanka Navy

india Updated: Feb 02, 2017 13:19 IST
PTI, Rameswaram
Fishermen

Over 3,500 fishermen in 625 boats had ventured into the sea when the Lankan naval men came and snapped the fishing nets of 25 fishing boats.(AP photo)

Five Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and their boat impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters, a fisheries department official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the fishermen from Jegadapattinam in Pudukottai district were fishing near Neduntheevu and were rounded up by the Lankan Navy and taken to Jaffna in the island nation, Pudukottai district fisheries department assistant director Sekar said.

Over 3,500 fishermen in 625 boats from this island town had ventured into the sea on Wednesday and were fishing off Katchatheevu when the Lankan naval men came and snapped the fishing nets of 25 fishing boats forcing all of them to return to the shore without any catch on Thursday morning, Rameswaram fishermen association Presdient S Emerite said.

On January 8, 10 fishermen from Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai districts were arrested and their boats impounded by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters.

