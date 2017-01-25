Five things we know about the Trump-Modi phone conversation

The telephonic conversation between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could set the tone for the future of Indo-US relationship under a Republican administration. While official statements have not gone into specifics of their conversation, here are five things we know:

1. Modi is the fifth world leader Trump has spoken to since taking over as US President on January 20. Trump’s phone call is seen as sign of the priority the President is attaching to Indo-US ties.

2. Both Modi and Trump invited each other for state visits.

3. Modi said he and Trump agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen Indo-US bilateral ties

4. Modi and Trump also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia.

5. Modi and Trump resolved “that the United States and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism”, which has been a priority for both of them.