Five wrestlers among six killed in Maharashtra road accident

Five wrestlers, who were returning from a local competition, were among six persons killed when a tractor rammed into their SUV at Sangli district in western Maharashtra early on Saturday, police said.

Seven persons were injured in the accident, they said.

The mishap occurred on the Kadegaon-Sangli road, when the wrestlers were returning from Aundh village after participating in the wrestling competition there. They were heading to Kundal in Sangli, a senior police official said.

A speeding tractor, which was coming from the opposite direction, rammed into their SUV, killing six persons including five wrestlers, he said.

The injured are being treated at a state-run hospital in Sangli, the officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at the Chinchni-Vangi police station, he said, adding efforts were on to nab the tractor driver who fled from the accident spot.