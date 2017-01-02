Five-year-old girl ‘raped’ by two minors in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys aged nine from the same locality in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The boys have been taken into custody, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the two boys on Sunday convinced the girl to accompany them under the pretext of buying her some eatables. They took her to a place near the compound wall of her house and allegedly raped her.

The girl, who was in a state of trauma, told her mother what happened after returning home. He mother took the child to police station and registered a complaint against the two boys, police said.

Police inspector RP Mayne of Bhoiwada station said, “The duo have been nabbed this morning and were taken to the (juvenile) court. A medical examination of both the victim and the accused will be done.”

They have been charged under section 376 ( rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, 2012,” the official added.