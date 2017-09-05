Five years after Bihar girl Navruna goes missing, CBI makes first arrest
Navruna had gone missing from her house in Muzaffarpur in September 2012. The Supreme Court had in November 2013 asked the CBI to probe the case after the district police and the criminal investigation department failed to make a breakthrough.india Updated: Sep 05, 2017 12:18 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a ward councillor of Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation on Monday night in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Navruna Chakravorty, a 14-year old girl, from the north Bihar town in 2012.
Rakesh Kumar Sinha Pappu was arrested following his interrogation at the CBI office in Patna, his friend Pankaj Kumar, who accompanied him to the state capital, said.
Kumar said Pappu had visited the CBI office on Monday after receiving summons from the premier investigating agency. “After the interrogation, the CBI officials told me that they had arrested Pappu ,” Kumar said.
Though the CBI had not officially confirmed the arrest, an official of the probe agency, not wishing to be identified, said they would produce Pappu in the special CBI court of north Bihar at Muzaffarpur on Tuesday and seek his remand.
Though, this was the first arrest made by the CBI in the case, three persons, including an electronic media journalist, were taken into custody by the district police after a month of the incident. They are now enlarged on bail.
Navruna had gone missing from her house on Jawaharlal Road in Muzaffarpur, 71 km north of Patna, on the intervening night of September 17 and 18, 2012. The CBI was assigned the investigation on the direction of the Supreme Court after the district police, as well as the criminal investigation department (CID) failed to make a breakthrough in the case.
On November 26, 2012, a skeleton was found from the drain near the house, and, on the basis of forensic tests, CID said it was that of Navruna but the family did not accept it.
On the basis of DNA report, the probe agency on August 20, 2014 told the designated CBI court that the skeleton was of Navruna.
The CBI has already interrogated some big names involved in illegal land deals as well as a couple of politicians, including former MLA Bijendra Chaudhury, after the recovery of the skeleton during the cleaning of the drain on the direction of Pappu.
A CBI official said the role of Pappu was suspicious as he was present when the exercise to clean the drain was being carried out. “It is not a common practice. Secondly, the cleaning was done only in front of the missing girl’s house. So, we have quizzed Pappu many times. We have also sought a detailed report on Pappu from the district police. He is a habitual offender as many cases, including a train dacoity, are pending against him,” the official said.
Meanwhile, Navruna’s father Atulya Chakravorty expressed happiness over the arrest, saying it was big day for him as the CBI had “finally done something” in the case.
- September 17-18, 2012: Navruna goes missing from her house at Muzaffarpur
- September 19, 2012: Muzaffarpur Town police register FIR
- November 26, 2012 : Skeleton recovered from a drain near Navruna’s house
- September 13, 2013: CM Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe. CBI refuses to take up case.
- November 25, 2013 : Supreme Court directs CBI to inquire into the matter
- February 14, 2014 : CBI begins probe.
- August 20, 2014 : On basis of DNA test, CBI tells court that skeleton was of Navruna
- September 4, 2107: CBI arrests Muzaffarpur ward councillor Rakesh Kumar Sinha Pappu