Floodwaters recede in Assam, but toll jumps to 60

Floodwaters receded in some parts of Assam in the past 24 hours but 11 deaths were reported on Friday, taking the toll in the second deluge this season to 60.

Twenty of the state’s 33 districts still continue to remain affected, down from 25 on Thursday. Nearly 26 lakh people continue to remain affected, with 2,210 villages remaining submerged.

Over 90,000 displaced people continue to take shelter in 488 relief camps in 15 districts.

On Friday, 11 deaths were reported in eight districts due to drowning and electrocution.

The total number of deaths due to floods since July when the first deluge hit the state rose to 144.

The Brahmaputra continued to flow above the danger level at three places: Neematighat, Goalpara and Dhubri, while floodwaters came below the red mark in Guwahati and Tezpur in the past 24 hours.

Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili and Beki continued to flow above the danger level at one place each.

On Friday, 1,267 persons were evacuated by boats from inundated areas and taken to safer places. Over 1.22 lakh hectares of crop area continued to remain under water.

Floods also continued to affected 38% of Kaziranga National Park, according to state disaster management authority.

Rail connection between rest of the country and the northeast remain disrupted. Non-arrival of essential items from outside the state for close to a week has led to sharp rise in prices.