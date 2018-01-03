Fodder scam: CBI court issues notices to Tejashwi Yadav, three others

A special CBI court on Wednesday issued notices to former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and three others over their statements regarding Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad’s conviction in the fodder scam case.

“The CBI court of Shivapal Singh issued the notices asking why contempt should not be initiated against the four people for their statements issued after Lalu Prasad was convicted,” lawyer Arvind Singh told the media.

Besides Tejashwi Yadav, the notices were issued to former minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD spokesman Manoj Jha and Congress leader Manish Tiwary.

When Lalu Prasad was convicted in the fodder scam case on December 23, the RJD leaders had questioned the acquittal of former Bihar chief minister Jagganth Mishra.

They said Mishra was a Brahmin and so he was acquitted and Lalu Prasad was convicted as he belonged to backward class.