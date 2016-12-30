Fog disrupts 80 trains in north India, moderately affects flights in Delhi

At least 60 trains were running late and 20 rescheduled on Thursday due to heavy fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, the Poorva Express was running over 28 hours behind schedule, the Sealdah Sampark Kranti Express was running 22 hours behind its schedule and the Swatantrata Senani Express was over 21 hours late.

The official also said that 20 trains were rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Ruru near Kanpur on Wednesday cancelled 32 trains.

At least 26 trains were cancelled on Thursday, four trains on Friday and two on Saturday.

Flight operations were also affected, but only moderately. According to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, no flight was kept on hold on Thursday.