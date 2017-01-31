 Foggy morning in Delhi affects air, rail traffic | india-news | Hindustan Times
Foggy morning in Delhi affects air, rail traffic

india Updated: Jan 31, 2017 08:47 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Passengers wait for their train at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.(Ravi Choudhary/HT photo)

Delhi woke up to a foggy morning on Tuesday, with both flight and train operations hit partially.

While news agency ANI reported operations of 13 flights were affected at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport airport, railway officials said at least 34 trains arriving in the capital were running behind schedule on Tuesday morning.

Weather officials said foggy and misty conditions prevailed across the city.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung station was 9 degrees, while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 25 on Tuesday.

Ruling out any likelihood of rain, the weather department officials predicted a clear sky.

