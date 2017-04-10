For a tip of Rs 30, hotel worker dies in scuffle with co-worker in Hyderabad

A fight over a tip of Rs 30 between two hotel workers led to of one of them getting killed in Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

The two incident occurred in Hafiz Baba Nagar area in the old city of Hyderabad.

Raju and Kamlesh, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, got into a brawl over a Rs 30 tip as Raju wanted a share in the tip but Kamlesh kept all the money with him.

In the ensuing scuffle, Kamlesh pushed Raju who fell on the ground and sustained a head injury. He died on the spot, police said.

The body was shifted to the government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Police said they have detained Kamlesh and are questioning him.

The youths were living on the footpath and were working at the Spicy Bawarchi Hotel for the past month.