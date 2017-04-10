 For a tip of Rs 30, hotel worker dies in scuffle with co-worker in Hyderabad | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

For a tip of Rs 30, hotel worker dies in scuffle with co-worker in Hyderabad

india Updated: Apr 10, 2017 17:55 IST
Hotel worker

Two hotel workers fought over Rs 30 which they got as tip.(Representative image)

A fight over a tip of Rs 30 between two hotel workers led to of one of them getting killed in Hyderabad on Monday, police said.

The two incident occurred in Hafiz Baba Nagar area in the old city of Hyderabad.

Raju and Kamlesh, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, got into a brawl over a Rs 30 tip as Raju wanted a share in the tip but Kamlesh kept all the money with him.

In the ensuing scuffle, Kamlesh pushed Raju who fell on the ground and sustained a head injury. He died on the spot, police said.

The body was shifted to the government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Police said they have detained Kamlesh and are questioning him.

The youths were living on the footpath and were working at the Spicy Bawarchi Hotel for the past month.

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you